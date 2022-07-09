The Boys Season 3 Episode 8 Ending Explained| Season 4 Theories and Predictions

The Finale of season 3 of The Boys is streaming now and we’ve witnessed the final battle and where it’s going to lead into season 4. Let’s start in a coherent pattern and try to explain the ending of The Boys Season 3, jumping in right there were some cool moments in the final battle. Let’s see where the characters are in the Season 3 Finale and what is there for them in the future.

Star Light

One of the Power-Ups of Starlight being able to fly for a little bit and then she drops down and thank goodness, for season 4 that is a thing that they don’t have to build up to unless they do a nice little montage in season 4 which is quite quickly and she can fly.

We also see her changing her identity. She’s now part of the boys rather than Vought’s Secret 7, she is no longer that. She throws her costume down into the dump and now we know that she’s definitely part of the boys.

Butcher

We also know that Butcher has a certain amount of time left to live because of the V, he was taking. So, we know for a fact that Butcher was already on edge. His life goal is to take down Homelander and so he wants to do that but considering he’s going to be even more on edge now because he doesn’t have much else to live for unless he becomes a SUPER. It is the only way he can survive which might be something he’s willing to do to take down Homelander.

Soldier Boy

In episode 8, we saw soldier-boy and he’s still alive. He’s under gas, this time the Americans have him rather than the Russians and we know for a fact that they needed a weapon to be able to control Homelander or at least take him on. They will use soldier-boy to try and take down Homelander once again if they can find out a way to control soldier boy for themselves.

Maeve

Maeve is obviously now human so it will be a question that we’ll see her character again in the series unless Homelander has a vendetta and wants to track her down. But, it’s nice to see that someone gets to go off into the distance and actually have a good life.

Homelander’s Son

Homelander is now kind of gaslighting his own son into being a mini Homelander and that little smile on the kid’s face leaves us wondering what’s he gonna be like in season 4. How far he would have gaslighted him and how much more powerful he will be than his dad.

Homelander

Homelander is in control not only of Vought but also of the people. He exploded a guy’s head in front of everybody and they cheered him on it. People will cheer for their demise not knowing that their end is coming and that seems to be a reflection of society.

Also Read:

Netflix Wednesday Exclusive FIRST LOOK – Addams Family Spin off Release Date, Cast, New Trailer, First Look Reaction

Season 4 Predictions

Going into season 4 there is going to be much more of that. They’ve always kind of been satirical in their political reflection. They’re not afraid to say things and kind of push people’s buttons that way. The series has always done that and kind of shines a light on those moments no matter how much they dislike it.