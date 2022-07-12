Midfielder Sam Coffey joins U.S. Women’s National team by replacing Ashley Hatch -Joplin Business Journal

Sam Coffey

Samantha Grace Coffey better known as Sam Coffey is an American professional soccer player who is currently an budding midfielder for Portland Thorns FC in the National Women’s Soccer League.

Ashley Hatch

Ashley Marie Hatch is one of the popular American soccer player who plays as a forward for Washington Spirit of the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL). She has also been a part of the United States women’s national soccer team.

Portland Thorns midfielder Sam Coffey is about to replace Washington Spirit forward Ashley Hatch on the 23-player U.S. Women’s National Team for the Concacaf W Championship. Earlier this season Hatch suffered a muscle strain in her left leg in her match played against Jamaica on July 7, this injury have kept her out of the squad and made space for Coffey.

Hatch started this anticipated tournament against Jamaica and played just around 59 minutes in the game which was the only time spent by her in the tournament. She twice hit the woodwork with shots and had a goal waved away for offside.

During the Concacaf W Championship, teams are allowed to make changes to their rosters due to injuries, if necessary, between the group stage and the semifinal round.

Coffey was with the U.S. team for its pre-tournament training camp and games against Colombia in Colorado and Utah but did not play in either of those friendly matches. The 23-year-old Coffey, who is uncapped, will add depth to the USA’s midfield for the knockout rounds.

U.S. WOMEN’S NATIONAL TEAM CONCACAF W CHAMPIONSHIP:

GOALKEEPERS (3): Aubrey Kingsbury (Washington Spirit; 1), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage; 6), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars; 82)

DEFENDERS (7): Alana Cook (OL Reign; 12/0), Emily Fox (Racing Louisville FC; 16/0), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave FC; 3/0), Sofia Huerta (OL Reign; 16/0), Kelley O’Hara (Washington Spirit; 155/3), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns FC; 204/0), Emily Sonnett (Washington Spirit; 67/0)

MIDFIELDERS (7): Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns; 0/0), Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyon, FRA; 113/25), Taylor Kornieck (San Diego Wave FC; 3/1), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign; 75/21), Kristie Mewis (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 42/6), Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit; 11/2), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit; 29/3)

FORWARDS (6): Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave FC; 193/117), Mallory Pugh (Chicago Red Stars; 76/23), Midge Purce (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 17/4), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign; 190/62), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit; 5/2), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns FC; 18/8)

