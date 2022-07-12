U.S. says airstrike kills Islamic State group leader in Syria – Joplin Business Journal

Trending: Islamic State leader Maher al-Agal was killed on Tuesday in a surprise U.S. airstrike in Syria, as per the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) spokesman.

According to spokesperson Col. Joe Buccino, Maher al-Agal, who was among the murderous Islamist group’s top five leaders, and was killed in the drone strike in Syrias northeastern region.

“The removal of these IS leaders will disrupt the terrorist organization’s ability to further plot and carry out attacks,” Col. Buccino added speaking to NBC News.

A deputy of Al-Agal’s was also targeted in the attack but it was not clear whether he was killed or injured.

“Extensive planning went into this operation to ensure its successful execution. An initial review indicates there were no civilian casualties,” the statement added.

The statement further said al-Agal was responsible for developing and expanding the Islamic State’s networks outside of Iraq and Syria.

This latest killing serves as another blow to the Islamist militant group’s efforts to reorganize as a guerrilla force after losing large swaths of territory it conquered in its initially successful expansion campaign last decade.

Its leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, declared a caliphate over a quarter of Iraq and Syria in 2014, before he was killed in a raid by US special forces in northwestern Syria in 2019 as the group collapsed. The US-led coalition fighting Islamic State said in mid-2019, after the group’s battlefield defeat, that it retained 14,000 to 18,000 members, including 3,000 foreigners, though precise numbers are as elusive as ISIS itself. “ISIS continues to represent a threat to the US and partners in the region,” a US Central Command spokesman said in the statement about the drone strike.

In February, U.S. special forces raided a compound in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province where Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, a top Islamic State leader, was hiding. Al-Qurayshi blew himself up to avoid getting captured.

