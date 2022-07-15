A fascinating singer Gwen Stefani is an American who is also a songwriter who was born on October 3, 1969. She is a co-founder, main vocalist, and principal composer for the band No Doubt, whose songs comprise “Just a Girl,” “Spiderwebs,” and “Don’t Speak” from their first studio album Tragic Kingdom in 1995, as well as “Hey Baby” and “It’s My Life” from subsequent albums.

Gwen Stefani past relationships

Gwen, in 2015, divorced her husband Gavin Rossdale and met Blake while working as voice coaches on singing show The Voice. Despite the fact that it was their second meeting, they had both experienced the aftermath of traumatic, public divorces, which pushed them closer together. They made their romance public in November 2015 and are still together since.

In October 2020, Blake Shelton eventually proposed to Gwen Stefani in Oklahoma, during the coronavirus epidemic, after dating for over five years. As a result, they were unclear when they would be able to hold their ideal wedding. But it appears that everything came together this year, as these 2 beautiful lovebirds are now formally married.

Current cultural appropriation Controversy

Twitter fails to point out anything happening around and this time too they came with trolls when a user dubbed Gwen Stefani’s Cultural Diversity Consultant and then decided to post several pictures that appeared to be the latest video of the pop singer.

However, most of these twitter trolls were not vibing with Stefani appropriating Jamaican culture just for the sake of promoting her comeback album.

This behaviour by Stefani was prompting some to question the so called “Caucasian culture.”

“If Gwen Stefani proves one thing it’s that Caucasian culture, as a whole, just isn’t anything to get excited about. What she going to do, build a career around summer dresses, hats and beige?” a person questioned.

