Tom Cruise snapped having dinner With Salma Hayek And Her Husband François-Henri Pinault in London

Tom Cruise had a successfully last film and is still celebrating the success of the film by spending time with his friends in the UK.

According to local media and latest photos clicked by paparazzi, he had dinner with her friend Salma Hayek and her husband François-Henri Pinault.

One of worlds most popular action hero and Top Gun star was seen in a very happy mood as he posed for photos with Salma Hayek outside a restaurant in London.

Both Salma and Tom have been friends since a long time as Salma Hayek starred in the romantic drama “Ask the Dust” which was produced by Cruise back in 2006.

Tom’s Top Gun: Maverick broke all of tom’s past box office records as it recently surpassed total collection of $1 billion at the global box office to become the biggest movie of his career after its premiere in May.

The film was not only a great success for Tom Cruise but it has also outperformed Titanic and became Paramount’s highest-grossing movie at the domestic box office.

The Mission Impossible star, who lives part-time in London, previously attended Wimbledon and British F1 Grand Prix, where he celebrated his milestone 60th birthday while showing support for Lewis Hamilton.

Tom Cruise as Top Gun Maverick

Top gun maverick is the sequel to the original top gun film. That film was released 34 years ago at the height of the Cold War. It detailed the story of the top US Navy pilot selected to join others at a elite training camp. It followed his time at camp and the experiences he had there. Specifically, being pushed to the edge and nearly losing his nerve as a pilot. the film also shows how he managed to find his way back. Specifically, just in time to help his squad survived an encounter with Soviet Union fighters.

While no storyline has been officially released is clear from the trailers that top gun maverick is set 30 years later. The original pilot has become a top aviator and has been ordered back to the camp. There he takes on the role of a chief flight instructor. Additionally, it seems to indicate that he will have another dance on the edge. Specifically, incidents with one of the trainee pilots will trigger a blast from the past that will shake his confidence.

Also Read: Gwen Stefani has been accused of cultural appropriation for sporting dreadlocks in her new song “Light My Fire”