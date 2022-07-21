Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer’s First Poster Released featuring Cillian Murphy

The first and much anticipated poster of Christopher Nolan’s upcoming blockbuster movie, Oppenheimer, has finally been released. The banner features Cillian Murphy’s J. Robert Oppenheimer who is befitting in a wide brim open crown hat and is surrounded by clouds of flames.

Oppenheimer is a biographical story that basically focuses on the titular character’s involvement in the Manhattan Project and the ultimate creation of the atomic bomb. “The world forever changes,” the tagline of the movie with totally suits the premise. Top billed stars beyond Murphy include Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place), Matt Damon (The Last Duel), Robert Downey Jr. (Avengers: Endgame), and Florence Pugh (Black Widow).

Aside from the featured players, Oppenheimer boasts one of the most star-studded ensembles in recent memory. Oscar winners Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, Gary Oldman, and Casey Affleck are all scheduled to appear, while recent standouts like Jack Quaid (The Boys) and David Dastmalchian (The Suicide Squad) fill out the supporting cast.

Oppenheimer represents Nolan’s first film not distributed by Warner Bros. since 2000’s Memento. Nolan infamously departed Warner in September 2021, following frustrations on the release of his previous picture, Tenet. The acclaimed director said he was in “disbelief” over Warner’s decision to make its entire 2021 theatrical slate available to stream for no extra charge on HBO Max the same day of release.

“There’s such controversy around it, because they didn’t tell anyone,” Nolan said in 2020 about the hybrid release model. “In 2021, they’ve got some of the top filmmakers in the world, they’ve got some of the biggest stars in the world who worked for years in some cases on these projects very close to their hearts that are meant to be big-screen experiences. They’re meant to be out there for the widest possible audiences… And now they’re being used as a loss-leader for the streaming service — for the fledgling streaming service — without any consultation. So, there’s a lot of controversy.”

Tenet was primarily the only blockbuster films which released in theaters during the summer of 2020. Movie was affected by various factors and the prominent of all was the pandemic due to which it only generated $58.5 million in the United States and Canada, which is a significant downfall from Nolan’s previous film, Dunkirk, which did $189.5 million domestically.

