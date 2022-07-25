Date and venue of Olympic gold medalist figure skater Kim Yuna and Ko Woo Rim wedding

The popular Olympian and gold medalist figure skater Kim Yu-na has announced her wedding with the classical singer in upcoming October, her management agency said Monday.

Kim Yu-na and Ko Woo-rim will be celebrating this occasion of their wedding in Seoul in late October, as per reports.

It did not elaborate on the exact date and the place of the wedding, saying the event will be held privately.

The two met during an ice show in 2018 and have dated for three years, according to the agency.

“Kim and Ko first met when Forestella appeared as a guest singer at the All That Skate Ice Show in 2018, and dated for three years,” said All That Sports. “Both Kim and Ko want to have a normal wedding only with close relatives and acquaintances. We plan to proceed privately without revealing the specific wedding date and venue to the media.”

Ko, 27, is a member of the Korea crossover vocal quartet Forestella, which won the singing competition “Phantom Singer 2” that aired on JTBC in 2017.

He will continue his career as a classical and crossover singer even after the marriage, according to the agency.

Kim, 31, is South Korea’s one of the most successful figure skater in history, winning the gold medal at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics and the silver at the 2014 Sochi Games.

After she announced her retirement in 2014, she played a major and active role in various fields, including serving as an honorary ambassador for South Korea’s bid to host the 2018 Winter Olympic Games.

