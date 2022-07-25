Stevie Nicks playing at Ascend Amphitheater concert in Nashville as 50th concert of Pine Knob summer schedule

Many of the fans were upset as they missed Stevie Nicks headline Bonnaroo held last month, guess what they don’t need to wait any longer Nicks announced another night with the all-time rock singer.

Nicks returns Oct. 16 to Nashville for a one-night headlining show at Ascend Amphitheater. “A Thousand Miles” singer and adopted Nashvillian Venessa Carlton plays main support.

Tickets to see Nicks go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. CST via livenation.com.

Nicks last played Middle Tennessee earlier this summer as the first female headliner at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival. At her set, the timeless Fleetwood Mac frontwoman paid tribute to Tom Petty, played a handful of Fleetwood Mac hits and gave plenty of time to her respected solo career.

The 74-year-old Nicks, who is a legend having two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Famer (she was inducted as a member of Fleetwood Mac and as a solo artist), last performed solo in Metro Detroit in November 2016, when her “24 Karat Gold Tour” hit the Palace of Auburn Hills.

The “Dreams,” “Landslide” and “Edge of Seventeen” songwriter performed with Fleetwood Mac, minus Lindsey Buckingham, at Little Caesars Arena in October 2018.

While Nicks is the 50th concert lodged on the Pine Knob summer schedule, it is not the venue’s last show of 2022. The season is currently set to be closed out by Las Vegas rockers Five Finger Death Punch on Oct. 5.

Stevie Nicks, 2022 tour dates

Sept. 2-Sept. 4, Snowmass, Colo., JAS Aspen Snowmass

Sept. 8 and 10, Highland Park, Ill., Ravinia Festival

Sept. 13, Clarkston, Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sept. 17, Asbury Park, N.J., Sea.Hear.Now Festival

Sept. 19, Mansfield, Mass., Xfinity Center

Sept. 22, Bangor, Maine, Maine Savings Amphitheatre

Sept. 24, Bridgeport, Conn., Sound on Sound Festival

Sept. 30, Dana Point, Calif, Ohana Festival

Oct. 3, Los Angeles, Hollywood Bowl

Oct. 6, Phoenix, Ak-Chin Pavilion

Oct. 9, The Woodlands, Texas, Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Oct. 1., Alpharetta, Ga., Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Oct. 16, Nashville, Ascend Amphitheater

Oct. 19, Charleston, S.C., CreditOne Stadium

Oct. 22, Charlotte, PNC Music Pavilion

Oct. 25, Tampa, MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct. 28, West Palm Beach, Fla., iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Also Read: Bruce Springsteen to make his Little Caesars Arena debut after a long break with the E Street Band in March 2023