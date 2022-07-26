Liz Cambage leaving Los Angeles Sparks after both agree for contract divorce

Liz Cambage and Los Angeles Sparks are going to part their ways and that too just five months after she signed the contract with the team.

The Sparks officially announced earlier on Tuesday that both the player and the organisation have agreed to a “contract divorce” with the four-time All-Star.

“It is with support that we share Liz Cambage’s decision to terminate her contract with the organization,” Sparks managing partner Eric Holoman said. “We want what’s best for Liz and have agreed to part ways amicably. The Sparks remain excited about our core group and are focused on our run towards a 2022 playoff berth.”

As per latest media reports and social media information Cambage wants to “quit” her current team “the Sparks” and “wants out” of Los Angeles to explore Better options.

Mike Robinson another senior reporter informed on previous Monday that Cambage will be leaving the team and this news would not be official or “it won’t be made public until Tuesday.”

Cambage signed a one-year deal with the Sparks in February after playing for the Las Vegas Aces in 2019 and 2021. She sat out the 2020 season because of health concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was L.A. or out for me,” Cambage told reporters after joining the Sparks. “There was nowhere else I wanted to be.”

Despite having a great 12-15 record entering play on Tuesday, the Sparks still in the same position as the Dallas Wings for the sixth seed in the playoff race. Earlier Derek Fisher was fired as head coach and general manager on June 7 following a 5-7 start.

The Sparks have played a little bit better under the new head coach Fred Williams. They have a 7-8 record since Fisher’s dismissal.

The Tulsa Shock drafted Cambage second overall in 2011, but she only played in the 2011 and 2013 seasons before taking a hiatus from the WNBA to prioritise her career in China and with the Australian national team.

In 25 games for the Sparks, Cambage is averaging 13.0 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest.

Also Read: Midfielder Sam Coffey joins U.S. Women’s National team by replacing Ashley Hatch -Joplin Business Journal