Savannah Guthrie flaunting her close bond with Jenna Bush Hager after claims of pair ‘icing out’ Hoda Kotb

Savannah Guthrie has been behind in flaunting her close relationship with co-presenter Jenna Bush Hager after the rumoured claims that the TV pair left co-host Hoda Kotb.

This week, Jenna cheered over Savannah’s return to Instagram after quite a lot of time and the news pair didn’t took long to show off their strong bond on the social platform.

In a recent story, Savannah posted a photo of her left foot in which she was wearing a cream and diamante heel with a question which goes like: “Should @Jennabhager give these to me? Yes/No.”

After which she posted a video of her walking with the same heels on, which she captioned: “Oh the joys of walking in @jennabhager’s shoes”.

The story was reposted by Jenna who wrote: “Give them back!”, before Savannah reposted Jenna’s story, writing: “Sorry, can’t. The poll results are overwhelming. The people have spoken.”

It comes as many social media reports indicated that in June an apparent feud between Savannah and Hoda was on – with “best of friends” Savannah and Jenna “icing Hoda out”.

As per a source close to the production team of the Today Show leaked this information last month that despite they have a great energy towards each other on-screen, behind the scenes Savannah and Hoda secretly “can’t stand each other.”

Many media agencies also pointed out that Savannah “thinks of herself as a real news person,” while Hoda is seen as “the lightweight that drank wine with Kathy Lee Gifford.”

They added: “Savannah was the White House correspondent before getting the host job, which also explains her love for Jenna since her father was president.”

Jenna Bush Hager’s father is George W Bush.

The source also said: “Jenna and Savannah are the best of friends, and they iced Hoda out.”

Fans of the show have called out Savannah and said he to “go” over her “rude” behaviour towards any of her co-hosts whether it being Hoda or anyone else.

Hoda and Savannah made history as the first pair of women to co-anchor the Today show after decades on the air.

Also Read: Former CBS4 news anchor Robb Hanrahan dies at 60 – Joplin Business Journal