Will Smith shares an Emotional Apology Video to Chris Rock, Says he Is ‘Not Ready’ to Speak With Smith

Will Smith has finally publically spoken about his controversy around his “Slap” to Chris Rock at this year’s Academy Awards, presenting his perspective and thoughts about the incident that actively marred his public image. He shared an emotional YouTube video where Smith addressed the reason why he didn’t apologize to Rock when he accepted the best actor prize for his work in “King Richard” shortly after he rushed to the stage and slapped the comic for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s short haircut.

“It’s all fuzzy,” Smith says. “I’ve reached out to Chris and the message that came back is he’s not ready to talk, and when he is, he will reach out.”

Smith once again mentioned that he was sorry for his actions, calling his behavior “unacceptable.” The actor has previously said that he responded violently because Rock’s joke referenced the hair loss of his wife which she suffered because of her alopecia. It’s a struggle that Pinkett Smith has publicly addressed in the past.

“There is no part of me that thinks that was the right way to behave in that moment,” Smith, who sighs deeply at points and seems to be fighting back tears, says in the video. “There’s no part of me that thinks that’s the optimal way to handle a feeling of disrespect or insults.”

Smith also addressed questions about whether or not Pinkett Smith, who was seen on camera rolling her eyes at Rock’s joke comparing her buzzcut to the one Demi Moore sports in “G.I. Jane,” had urged him to charge the stage. The actor said his wife said nothing to spur him to assault Rock.

“It’s like, you know, I made a choice on my own, from my own experiences, from my history with Chris,” Smith says. “Jada had nothing to do with it. I’m sorry, babe. I want to say sorry to my kids and my family for the heat that I brought on all of us.”

