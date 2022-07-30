Battleground Mobile India Banned from Google, Apple stores in India | PUBG Mobile Global relaunching in India?

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)– which was currently the most popular mobile game that is published by Krafton and has just crossed the 100 million users mark in India — has been banned from Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), which is the rebranded version of PUBG Mobile which was banned earlier by the government was from Korean game publisher Krafton, has been removed from Apple and Google app stores in India following a government order. According to some sources aware of the inside information the decision was made a month after a 16-year-old boy allegedly shot his mother because she stopped him from playing “online games like PUBG”. Another expected reason for the action was also discussed in the ongoing session of Parliament, where the government had said the Home Ministry will be examining some of the banned applications appearing with a new name and images but with same functionality.

Allegations in the parliament

Last week, a Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy had enquired that whether the IT Ministry was taking action against apps like PUBG where “some children have also committed crimes when they were stopped from playing the game”.

To this, Minister of State for Electronics & IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar had responded: “There are various reports and grievances received in Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), conveying that apps that were blocked are appearing with new avatar by using similar sounding names or rebranded with the same functionality. All such reports and grievances have been forwarded to Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the requesting agency, for examination. MeitY follows the due process as defined in the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking for Access of Information by Public) Rules, 2009″.

BGMI / PUBG Mobile banned for the second time

This is not the first time when BGMI has been banned from the app stores in India, previously PUBG Mobile was banned in 2020. The popular Chinese internet company Tencent was the publisher of PUBG Mobile in India when the game got banned by MeitY. It was a part of a list of 118 apps believe to be made by Chinese companies and it was alleged that these apps were a part of suspicious activities that were “prejudicial” to India’s sovereignty, integrity, defence, security, public order.

Just before PUBG Mobile was relaunched as BGMI in India in 2021, PUBG Corporation took Tencent Games off as the battle royale’s publisher in India and gave used Krafton as a face for getting it unbanned.

Also Read: List of Reasons Behind Latest Update in Among Us Version 2022.6.21- Biggest Update Full Information