The popular South Korean girl group, Blackpink has finally announced the trailer of their upcoming album named “Born Pink.”

Recently, their media handlers announced the pre-release track which will be available for the audience in August, also, the group will be releasing their new album in the upcoming September, then they will be on a world tour which will shortly after in October.

On last Friday, BLACKPINK just released their latest music video for which their fans were waiting for a long time track named “Ready For Love,” in collaboration with the popular game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Mobile. Also, The music video features a virtual 3D form where Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa, dancing and exploring the world of PUBG Mobile, simultaneously showcasing a stunning art film.

Last year, BLACKPINK officially released their last album named ‘The Album,’ also shared the ‘Lovesick Girls’ music video.

Blackpink’s ‘The Album,’ features 8 tracks, including, How You Like That, Ice Cream Ft. Selena Gomez, Pretty Savage, Bet You Wanna Ft. Cardi B, Lovesick Girls, Crazy Over You, Love To Hate Me, & You Never Know.

PUBG Mobile x Blackpink collaboration

Just A few weeks back, PUBG Mobile Global announced their official collaboration with the K-pop band. It was their second one with the title as the previous one featured “The Album,” which had been used as the lobby music in PUBG Mobile. This time around, the global concert of BLACKPINK arrived on 23 July. Apart from the MV, gamers had opportunities to bag numerous in-game rewards such as emotes, skins, and many more. The ongoing concert is going to conclude today in every part of the world.

Meanwhile, the official music video of Blackpink, Ready for Love got praise from all over the world breaking all of their previous premiere records on YouTube. The video managed to get more than 1.8 million likes within its first 8 hours of release. Currently, the video is trending on the platform as fans from all over the world have been their thoughts on numerous platforms. Here are some of the reactions that fans have shared on the mv.

