Viacom18 Purchased IPL 2023-2027 Digital Rights | Now you can watch IPL 2023 exclusively on VOOT

A big news came to media just two days before the renewal of Indian Premier League’s media rights for 2023-2027 started for the bidding war that Amazon Prime Sport ( which is co-owned by Amazon) had to back out of the bidding as they did not submitted a technical bid for evaluation, thus pulling out one of the biggest players of the race.

Prime Sport is one of the biggest sports streaming platform, especially if one considers the American and European markets, and that too since a very long time. Prime Sport has always been interested in purchasing cricket rights, and that too specifically for the Indian sub-continent. It has previously made its appearance in various cricket market purchases like securing New Zealand broadcast rights for the Indian territory, and after that they bought the IPL media rights tender as well. People keeping an eye on these events already knew that Amazon had a particular interest in Package C of the IPL rights.

Package A,B,C of IPL Media Rights

The media rights of IPL has always been a money maker for BCCI, due to the humongous amount anyone needs to pay to rule the monopoly of IPL’s digital rights. While Package A (linear/TV rights) and Package B (digital rights) are the straightforward and easy to understand schemes, Package C has a bit of twist to it as it comprises 98 non-exclusive digital matches across five seasons was the curve ball. (All three rights’ packages were for the Indian Territory only.)

If we have a closer look to the packages, their are a total of 410 matches available for TV (package A), 410 matches available for digital platform (package B) and a further 98 matches available non-exclusively for another digital platform (Package C). The obvious step, the winner of Package B would retain the right to challenge Package C and thus could try have exclusivity for its entire digital property. Different packages would mean that there could be two or more different broadcasters for the upcoming five years of IPL, and this is what the BCCI or any other agency needs to gain a message ch higher value for its most prized property.

Viacom18’s Whooping Bid

The media rights for the most popular Cricket league in the planet IPL have been sold for a whopping amount of INR 48,400 crore (6.2 billion USD) making this the second most valuable sporting event after America’s NFL. Disney (Star) successfully retained the TV rights (Package A) at INR 23,575 crore (INR 57.50 crore per match for 410 matches).

IPL 2023-2027 Streaming of Viacom18’s Voot

Voot Subscription Package price

Subscription-based services are available on Voot which is known as Voot Select. Voot Select is much cheaper than the other OTT apps in India.

Voot offers only one plan. It is the annual plan of ₹999 which lasts for 12 months. But under a limited-time offer, this plan is available at just ₹299 per year. This offer lets the users enjoy the subscription for a whole year at Rs.299. Note that this limited offer might be pulled down by the Voot sooner or later.

Content and features available on Voot

The platform provides its users with over 40,000 hours of entertaining video content in multiple languages like Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, Odia, Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil.

The Voot Select users get a privilege to access over 1000 movies, in 9 different languages with ad-free content (except for live streaming, which still has ads). Other than that users can also enjoy around 35 Live TV channels, and also early access to many episodes of popular Indian television shows. The channels whose content can be seen on Voot are Colors HD, MTV HD, Comedy Central, Nick Jr, MTV Beats and much more. And for 2023 onwards fans can also enjoy their favourite T-20 league i.e. IPL which will be Streamed on Voot.

