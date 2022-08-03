VOOT App will be Streaming IPL 2023-2027 as Viacom18 purchased Package B and C of IPL Digital rights

IPL Digital Rights Auction 2022

During the last Cricketing season the IPL media rights auction 2022 was one of the most hyped business event in the world. Many big companies came to register their presence and with an aim to bag the media rights for themselves by spending a whooping amount of money. The top contenders appeared to be Disney Star, Viacom18, Zee Network and Amazon prime Sport. Out of all the bidders Viacom18 and Disney Star survived till the end and were successful in getting something for them. Taking about the winners, Disney Star got the Indian Subcontinent’s TV Rights and Digital rights were bagged by Viacom18.

The Company claiming the TV broadcasting rights was formed just a couple of moths ago, when Disney acquired the famous 21st Century Fox production house, successfully won the rights to broadcast IPL in the Indian subcontinent for a sum of INR 23,575 Cr ($3.02 Billion). At the same time, Reliance-owned Viacom18 successfully managed to get the digital rights for the tournament with a bid of INR 20,500 Cr ($2.57 Billion).

The total bids were worth a total amount of INR 44,075 Cr ($5.64 Billion) after which the IPL became one of the richest sporting leagues in the world. Just behind USA’s NFL.

IPL in Worlds Richest League List

According to a survey conducted by Forbes, US’s popular football league “The National Football League (NFL)” is in the leading position when compared to any of the sporting leagues across globe. NFL costs a broadcaster as high as $36 Million per match which is way higher compared to any of its competitors. Whereas on the other hand England’s topmost (soccer, to differentiate from NFL) Premier League costs a broadcaster a sum near around $11 Million. And other competitors such as Major League Baseball are way behind with a cost of around $9.2 Million per match.

As of now it was never publicly announced that what amount does IPL cost to broadcaster but recently a BCCI functionary cited by PTI said that the per match value of IPL, comes out to be somewhat near around INR 107.5 Cr ($13.82 Million), which makes it second followed by NFL and that too only from the Indian TV and Digital rights auction.

VOOT Streaming IPL 2023-2027 and What not

VOOT does not fails to entertain their subscribers as they has a plethora of content available on its platform. Entertain from almost every Genre is available in this platform, whether it being Comedy, Action, Hollywood, Bollywood or any other thing one needs to keep them entertained.

Other than its recent addition of IPL it also offers many other popular leagues and tournaments for its users such as live football streaming that too from all across the global. Among which the most popular are Europe’s top leagues La Liga (Spain), Ligue 1 (France) and Serie-A (Italy) along with some high quality and action packed basketball (NBA) matches as well as various other sports.

Talking about Football (Soccer) VOOT is all set with its plan to stream the FIFA 2022 Football World Cup which is being hosted by Qatar and will start in November later this year.

The VOOT offers its users a never ending total of over 1000 movies, in not only one or two but 9 different languages. Which helps them to cover majority of the country and fulfill their aim of providing something for everyone and that too with no advertisement (except for live streaming, which still has ads). Other than all of this if the users just wants to watch Live TV Channel then VOOT offers this facility too in its Application. VOOT facilitates around 35 Live TV channels, and early access to many of the episodes of the popular Indian television shows.

Here is the List of all the channels which have their content available on VOOT:- Colors HD, MTV HD, Comedy Central, Nick Jr, MTV Beats and much more. In addition, users opting for these subscriptions models can also exclusively watch a range of international shows as well.

