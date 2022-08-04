Cincinnati Zoo welcomes baby hippo as Bibi gives birth to second hippo baby and Fiona becomes elder sister

There is a big and much happy news directly from the Cincinnati Zoo that they have welcomed a baby hippo!

Bibi the hippo gave birth to a healthy and happening hippo at around 10 p.m. Wednesday, after which Fiona became the elder sister.

“This calf looks huge to us because Fiona, Bibi’s first baby, only weighed 29 pounds when she was born six weeks premature and wasn’t able to stand on her own. This new calf weighs at least twice as much as Fiona did and is already walking,” said Christina Gorsuch, Cincinnati Zoo’s director of animal care.

“We’re not sure if nursing has occurred yet because the water is murky. It’s Bibi’s first time nursing, since Fiona had to be cared for by the hippo staff, so we’re keeping a close eye on them to make sure we don’t need to step in.”

The team had to interfere as Fiona was born as a six weeks premature baby and was too small and weak due to which both Bibi and fiona were rushed to the hospital. They were being optimistic and hoping that history does not repeat itself, and it appears that it has not which is a very good thing for both baby and mummy.

“Bibi and the baby, yet to be named, will spend the next two weeks bonding behind the scenes,” said Gorsuch. “A female would take her newborn away from the bloat for about that amount of time in the wild, and we try to give Bibi the choice to do what feels natural to her.”

Bibi’s Five-year-old Fiona and 19-year-old father Tucker are happily hanging out with each other and staying out of Bibi’s way while she is spending her time to bond with the new calf.

Keepers have been separating the mother Bibi over the past few weeks from others to get them used to being a duo. And after that they’re getting comfortable with each other now that 2000-pound girl Fiona has been seen napping on 4500-pound Tucker.

Mom and baby will not be visible to the public right away, but the Zoo will share photos and videos if the care team is able to get them without disturbing them.

Tucker and Fiona will be in the outdoor habitat as usual except during key introduction times.

