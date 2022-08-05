Bed Bath & Beyond Stock climbing 5.20% This Week – Joplin Business Journal

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY 24.88%) investors moved ahead of the majority of the market this week. Shares of BBBY jumped by a whopping 22% through the last Thursday trading as the market in general rose by 0.5%, as per the information provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Investors are impressed by this jump by the this rise looks less impactful when one zoom out. The struggling retailer’s shares remain lower by nearly 60% so far in 2022.

Despite its impressive day in share market, its weekly results weren’t implicating an improving outlook around sales and earnings, but instead it seems to be a resultant by speculative short-term bets on the meme stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond’s financial prospects didn’t improve this week. On the contrary, the company is having an increase in its cash flow pressures which directly result in seeking new loans on the private market, according to Bloomberg. Success on this score would help deliver flexibility as the company works to get sales trends back on track. But Bed Bath & Beyond isn’t moving toward that rebound today.

In fact, comparable-store sales dove 27% in its fiscal first quarter, ended May 28, as profitability slumped. The company is losing market share even as the home furnishings niche shrinks in the wake of pandemic-related shifts in shopping behavior.

Things will likely get worse for the retailer before they get better. Executives said in late June that demand pressures “materially escalated” in the most recent quarter. Bed Bath & Beyond has to deal with slowing demand and elevated inventory levels, raising the risk of large price cuts ahead for the holiday shopping season.

