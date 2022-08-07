Bruce Schwoegler, WBZ-TV weather man for about 33 years, dies at an age of 80 – Joplin Business Journal

Bruce Schwoegler, one of the popular Midwesterner TV reporter who served a long time to New Englanders as a longtime meteorologist at WBZ-TV, and who after his TV career pursued a career of a science entrepreneur and educator, has died, his family said.

Schwoegler, an Emmy Award-winning forecaster who was also a member of the Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame, died on Thursday. He was 80.

For 33 years, Schwoegler was a top-rated forecaster and science reporter at the station, earning the trust of viewers as he reported on such epic weather events as the Blizzard of ‘78.

“I did that for five days in a row,” he recalled in 2018, according to a story posted on WBZ-TV’s website. “The other guys couldn’t get in.”

He left the station in 2001, the Globe reported. He was inducted into the broadcaster’s Hall of Fame in 2014, a class that also included the posthumous admission of Julia Child, the celebrated “French Chef” of public television, according to its website.

Schwoegler was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin at Madison and “loved Badger football,” the post said. He was a longtime Wayland resident who loved the town and nearby Lake Cochituate, his daughter, Dr. Melinda Schwoegler, said in an e-mail Saturday.

“My dad was the life of the party,” the post said. “He was loud, he loved a good prank and he had boundless energy. He took risks and didn’t fear failing or what people would think. He was insanely intelligent and had a tireless work ethic. He was a do-it-your-selfer who could actually get it done.”

Schwoegler’s family continued to learn from him to the end, according to the Facebook post.

“My dad taught me so many things throughout my life and that never stopped,” the post said. “When his memories faded and the future wasn’t a thought, he showed me how all we are really guaranteed is the present. And in his death, he showed me that passing away can be done with grace, beauty and bravery.”

Schwoegler leaves his wife Barbara; brother Tom; son Matt, daughter-in-law Hilary, and their daughters, Ava and Grace; and his daughter Melinda, her husband, Brian White, and their children, Annabel and Anders.

