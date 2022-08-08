Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) jumped 42.28% in its premarket trading on Monday to its new price of $11.61 after its earlier gain of 32.68% on the previous Friday.

The stock may still be in a short squeeze as the high level of short interest on the name gets sorted out.

Despite this immense surge in its Shares, they are still way below their prior meme-inspired levels from an year ago. The 52-week trading range for BBBY is $4.39 to $30.14.

Considering the basic side of things, BBBY is still expected to record a loss as it reports earnings late in September. Beyond the frenzied trading of late, many experts pitched the bull case last month on BBBY with the retailer said to be finally re gaining the advantages of its prior CEO’s strategic plan to reposition the retailer from branded offerings into white-label products with higher margins.

BBBY is up for the ninth session in a row and has gained more than 75% over that stretch. Bed Bath & Beyond was one of the stocks called out in Seeking Alpha’s Catalyst Watch this week for expected volatility.

Bed Bath & Beyond’s financial prospects didn’t improve this week. On the contrary, the company is having an increase in its cash flow pressures which directly result in seeking new loans on the private market, according to Bloomberg. Success on this score would help deliver flexibility as the company works to get sales trends back on track. But Bed Bath & Beyond isn’t moving toward that rebound today.

In fact, comparable-store sales dove 27% in its fiscal first quarter, ended May 28, as profitability slumped. The company is losing market share even as the home furnishings niche shrinks in the wake of pandemic-related shifts in shopping behavior.

Things will likely get worse for the retailer before they get better. Executives said in late June that demand pressures “materially escalated” in the most recent quarter. Bed Bath & Beyond has to deal with slowing demand and elevated inventory levels, raising the risk of large price cuts ahead for the holiday shopping season.

