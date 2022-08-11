Armed shooter tried to break into FBI building in Cincinnati, Ohio – Joplin Business Journal

Ohio State Highway Patrol officers reportedly had an fire exchange on previous Thursday morning with a suspect who tried to get into the FBI building in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The Northbound Interstate 71 was shut down after a suspect drove away from the scene and after some time started to fire at police from a nearby cornfield, as informed by various media houses. FBI negotiators have also arrived on the scene.

A lockdown has been put in effect for all buildings within a 1-mile radius of the suspect’s location as of late Thursday morning.

The incident comes after the FBI carried out a search warrant of former President Donald Trump’s residence at Mar-a-Lago on Monday.

The Department of Justice and the FBI have remained tight-lipped about the purpose of the raid, but numerous news outlets have reported the search was related to boxes of materials Trump brought back to the Florida resort after leaving the Oval Office in January 2021.

The suspect was described as a white male over police scanner traffic, according to the News Journal.

“Blood splatter on his shorts. Right thigh area,” an officer in a police helicopter said over the radio. “Part of windshield shot out … Suspect on knees, holding rifle.”

Trump called the raid “a surprise attack, POLITICS, and all the while our Country is going to HELL!” in a post on his Truth Social platform on Wednesday.

FBI director Christopher Wray informed about the online threats that were given to FBI agents in the aftermath of the Mar-a-Lago raid on Wednesday, and said that they are “deplorable and dangerous.”

“I’m always concerned about threats to law enforcement,” Wray said during a news conference at the FBI’s field office in Omaha, Nebraska. “Violence against law enforcement is not the answer, no matter who you’re upset with.”

