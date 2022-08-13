Early on the last Saturday morning, when the Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) started their day as usual but later found a leak on the 120-inch water main, which is one of the largest in the regional water distribution system. The affected water transmission main distributes drinking water from the Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility to communities in the northern part of GLWA’s drinking water service area.

The leak found to have been identified. It is been located at approximately one mile west of GLWA’s Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility. GLWA crews are actively working to keep the area out around the leak in order for repair work to begin. When the leak is isolated, crews will then begin to open emergency connections to other mains in the system to restore some water flow to the impacted communities.

A precautionary Boil Water Advisory has been issued due to changing water pressure levels for the following communities: the Village of Almont, City of Auburn Hills, Bruce Township, Burtchville Township, Chesterfield Township, Clinton Township, City of Flint, Flint Township, City of Imlay City, City of Lapeer, Lenox Township, Macomb Township, Mayfield Township, Village of New Haven, Orion Township, City of Pontiac, City of Rochester, City of Rochester Hills, Shelby Township, City of Sterling Heights, City of Troy, City of Utica, and Washington Township.

Under this Boil Water Advisory, residents should not drink the water without boiling it first. Water must be brought to a boil for at least one minute and then cooled before using or consuming. Until further notice, GLWA advises that boiled, bottled or disinfected water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and preparing food.

“Whenever a water system loses pressure for any significant length of time, precautionary measures are recommended since a loss of pressure can lead to bacterial contamination in the water system. Bacteria are generally not harmful and are common throughout our environment. Boiling water before using it will kill bacteria and other organisms that may be in the water,” said Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA).

