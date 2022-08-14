Billionaire investor and the big bull of India, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passes away aged 62

Countries most famous investor and business tycoon Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passed away on Sunday morning. The investor had an ability to make out of every worthy situation and was many a times refered as the “India’s Warren Buffet.”

According to popular media houses, the investor was brought to the Candy Breach Hospital on 6:45 AM in the morning and was later declared dead by the doctors. He was suffering from various different health issues including kidney ailments and had been discharged from the hospital a few weeks ago, they said.

Considering multiple aspects of him he was a trader and a chartered accountant, and one of the richest men in the country, he was last seen in public at Akasa Air’s launch.

Jhunjhunwala was also chairman of Hungama Media and Aptech, as well as a director of Viceroy Hotels, Concord Biotech, Provogue India, and Geojit Financial Services.

Talking about the legacy of Jhunjhunwala family, Rakesh was son of an income tax officer, Jhunjhunwala started his career in stock market while still being in college. His investment journey began with $100 in 1985 when the Bombay Stock Exchange Index was at 150. Jhunjhunwala got an interest in the stock market after listening to his father discuss it with his friends.

The ace investor once shared that said his father told him to read newspapers regularly as it was the news that made stock market fluctuate.

Jhunjhunwala runs a privately-owned stock trading firm called RARE Enterprises, which gets its name from the first two initials of his name and his wife Rekha’s name. Over the years, Jhunjhunwala has invested in Titan, CRISIL, Aurobindo Pharma, Praj Industries, NCC, Aptech Limited, Ion Exchange, MCX, Fortis Healthcare, Lupin, VIP Industries, Geojit Financial Services, Rallis India, Jubilant Life Sciences, etc.

He was born on July 5, 1960. He grew up in Mumbai, where his father was posted as an Income Tax Officer. Jhunjhunwala graduated from Sydenham College in 1985, after which he joined the Institute of Chartered Accountant of India.

Also Read: Bed Bath & Beyond record a jump of 40% as it heads for its continuous 9th rise – Joplin Business Journal