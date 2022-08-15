Dan Loeb’s Third Point says Disney CEO Bob Chapek to Spin Off ESPN And Merge Hulu Into Disney+

According to the latest information Disney CEO Bob Chapek recieved a latter from, activist investor Daniel Loeb in which he urged him to spin off ESPN and merge the streaming application Hulu into Disney+, among some other changes.

These are some of the recommendations given from Loeb’s Third Point when they revealed their new stake in Disney.

Loeb, has many a times been in hasle with media agencies in the past, among which the most popular one was him tangling with Sony and engaging in a back-and-forth with George Clooney, also called for cost cuts and an expansion of Disney’s board of directors. Third Point had a position in Disney from 2020 to earlier this year, and today’s letter is accompanied by a “repurchased” stake.

“ESPN would have greater flexibility to pursue business initiatives that may be more difficult as part of Disney, such as sports betting,” Loeb explained in the letter. “We believe that most arrangements between the two companies can be replicated contractually, in the way eBay spun PayPal while continuing to utilize the product to process payments.”

Loeb’s interest is the latest challenge to Disney, which is in the midst of a massive reorganization of its portfolio that is orienting the company more readily towards streaming and broadband consumption by its fans. Disney has in recent months moved some of its most recognizable content — some Pixar movies and ABC’s “Dancing With The Stars,” for example — over to Disney+. Disney recently reported that subscriptions to its three main streaming outlets — Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ — were greater in total than the number of people subscribing to one of its biggest rivals, Netflix.

Fulfilling some of Third Point’s requests would rework the structure of Disney’s operations in significant fashion. Even though it has lost subscribers, like many cable networks competing in an era of so-called “cord cutting,” Disney’s ESPN and several other related cable networks throw off a significant amount of advertising and subscription revenue each year for their parent company. What’s more, buying out Comcast’s Hulu stake would not be cheap.

