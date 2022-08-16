As per the latest images released by some major media houses, the cast members who are in these iconic characters, cooky family, are Jenna Ortega as Wednesday, Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia, Luis Guzmán as Gomez, and Isaac Ordonez.

The cast of Wednesday comes to everyone’s notice when the first images reveal the brand-new Addams family. As far as we know about the Wednesday’s story it goes back in time to the 1991 Addams Family film directed by Barry Sonnenfeld, which was initially supposed to see Tim Burton at the helm before the gothic filmmaker took on Batman Returns. After a stop-motion Addams Family film associated with him failed, Burton emerged as the director of Wednesday for Netflix in 2020. The series some big names appearing like Jenna Ortega as the titular character, who is the very the first on-screen depiction of the family’s brooding daughter as a teenager.

As per the information the Wednesday will be directed and executively produced by Burton while alongside him Al Gough and Miles Millar will also be their, who were previously involved in development of Smallville.

Gough also shared the information with the fans that he was surprised that Burton agreed to helm the series, and that he was ultimately swayed by the show’s unique new angle.

“He was interested in where it was going, and the mystery of the show,” said Gough. “He had a lot of questions about the previous television work we’d done, and how we were able to achieve it.

Apart from Ortega’s bleak portrayal of Wednesday, praised by Christina Ricci from the 1991 film, Millar and Gough reflect on Burton’s desire for Gomez to look more like his creator’s original drawings aesthetically but retain his sophisticated and upbeat attitude. As far as Morticia and Pugsley go, the showrunners state that Wednesday will maintain a relationship with both characters that should be familiar to Addams Family fans. The series, however, will go even deeper into their emotional bonds.

