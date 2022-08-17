The latest edition of one of the most popular car brand Porsche is here with 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS, and it comes with one of its most extreme version of Porsche’s track day superstar to date. The 992 generation of Porsche’s beloved track weapon is now all set to be introduced with active aero for the first time, along with a 518-horsepower naturally aspirated flat-six, more carbon fiber components than ever before, and hardcore cooling systems that completely rule out any space for a frunk.

The 2023 Porsche is one of the most advance but still naturally aspirated production 911 yet builds on a design inspired or based upon the already incredible 992-generation GT3, which switched to double-wishbone front suspension to help it make a giant leap forward. But the RS earns its additional letters by going even further, replacing the base GT3’s 503 hp (510 PS), 347 lb-ft (470 Nm) 4.0-liter flat six with a 518 hp (525 PS) version of the same featuring hotter cams.

Sadly, the RS doesn’t get the GT3’s choice of a six-speed manual transmission or seven-speed PDK, coming only with the dual-clutch ‘box, and the new aero kit drops the top speed from 198 mph (319 km/h) to 184 mph (296 km/h). But on the plus side the extra power cuts 0.2 seconds from the PDK-equipped GT3’s 3.4-second 0-62 mph (100 km/h) sprint.

It’s not in a straight line, but around corners where the RS’s benefits will really shine, through. And that’s in large part down to an incredible armoury of aerodynamic devices fitted to almost every panel. Starting at the now redundant frunk, which gets a pair of L-shaped vents that exhale air drawn in through the front bumper, we can then see the familiar saw-tooth vents that allow air to exit from the front wheelhousings. There are small winglets ahead of the front wheels, and an even bigger pair of vertical fins behind them which partially disguise the section of front fender that is rolled inwards, just like on the RS’s Cayman GT4 RS little brother.

