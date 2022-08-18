One of the most popular and the former Toronto Maple Leafs and Colorado Avalanche member is all set to sign his new contract with the Flames according to ESPN’s Kevin Weekes, ending a summer of speculation for one of the NHL’s top free agents.

Weekes also informed that not only this but the Calgary Flames are also working on a “potential deal” to trade Sean Monahan.

The initial update of Kadri signing this deal was somewhere first reported by The Athletic’s Shayna Goldman before later being followed up by Weekes and other insiders and media houses.

About Kadri’s Latest performance and records

Kadri had 28 goals, 59 assists in 71 games which is one of his best stats in year 2021-22. This past season, he won his first ever Stanley Cup, and became the first known Muslim player to do so.

In his third season with the Colorado Avalanche, Kadri battled back through a thumb injury suffered in the Western Conference Final against Edmonton that had kept him out of the lineup for nearly three weeks.

He scored just one goal in the Final, but it was a huge one: giving the Avalanche an overtime win and a 3-1 series lead in Game 4 of the series.

With the championship win, Kadri is believed to be the first Muslim to win the Stanley Cup as a player since the trophy was first awarded in 1893.

Friedman reported that the contract is seven years at seven million dollars a season, while the Monahan trade is reportedly to Montreal.

Kadri had 161 goals, 196 assists in 561 games for the Maple Leafs in his career, before being shipped to Colorado in exchange for Alexander Kerfoot and Tyson Barrie in the summer of 2019.

Kadri always seems to keep his reputation of being an player who cannot be relied on in important games like playoffs and knockouts this spring, where he put up seven goals and eight assists in 16 playoff games, while also missing time due to injury. Previously, Kadri had served three separate suspensions in the playoffs: two with Toronto, and one with Colorado, all three of which prematurely ended his postseason.

“I love you guys,” Kadri told Sportsnet’s David Amber of his supporters in Canada following the Avalanche’s Stanley Cup win. “I love you guys, that’s all is to be said. I’ve had supporters in my corner from day one, never wavered. For everyone that thought I was a liability in the playoffs, you can kiss my ass.”

