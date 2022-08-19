Wayfair Laying Off about 870 employees which is nearly around 5% of its Global Workforce

Wayfair Inc. recently informed that they are about to lay off nearly 870 employees as part of previously announced plans to manage the increasing operating expenses and realign investment priorities.

This workforce reduction touches about 5% of the company’s global workforce and about 10% of its corporate team, as per statistics given by Wayfair.

The Boston-based furniture and home-goods company said it expects the layoffs to cost between $30 million and $40 million, consisting largely of employee severance and benefits costs. These costs are expected to be reflected in the company’s third quarter of the current fiscal year, it said.

Additionally, Wayfair said it is making substantial reductions in its third-party labor costs.

The report stated that total net revenue was down $573 million, which was down 14.9% year over year. U.S. net revenue was down 9.7% year over year or $302 million and International net revenue of $0.5 billion decreased $271 million, which was down 35.7% year over year.

“We are actively navigating Wayfair towards a level of profitability that will allow us to control our own destiny, while still investing aggressively in the future,” Niraj Shah, Wayfair CEO and co-founder, said in a memo to employees, according to the Globe. “The macro environment doesn’t change our belief in the size of the opportunity and we are moving purposely to seize that opportunity.”

“During a difficult macroeconomic environment, we remain squarely focused on our customers and our suppliers, and on making sure Wayfair is their preferred platform for the Home,” Shah said in a statement after the report. “We are tightly controlling our many levers and steering Wayfair in a financially responsible manner through this period.”

He also stated that the plan is “intended to balance continued investment in long-term growth while ensuring tight day-to-day execution across a range of macro scenarios.”

The Globe reported the company benefited significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic, however, due to recent inflation has seen revenue decline.

