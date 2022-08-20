The popular Actress Megan Fox and her partner, and rapper Machine Gun Kelly in everyone eyes as very strong rumors of their alleged breakup just broke the internet.

Many fans felt something strange between the couple, thus a rumour of them splitting from their relationship started surfacing. One reason given for this breakup was that they haven’t been seen together for a long time somewhat strange situation because they usually share many public projects, outings and events. However, this week the couple decided to show themselves together again and also clarify what the true state of the relationship is.

Apparently, it was all a misunderstanding and false speculation by social network users, since the celebrities were caught earlier this week in the middle of a romantic date in which they met for lunch. They were seen hugging each other on a walk in Brentwood, California.

A source of AND! Newswho apparently witnessed this scene, assured that the actress and the singer looked quite in love. He wrapped his arm around the actress’s waist, while she also took him by the waist to walk together. “Megan Fox and MGK arrived together at the restaurant Creation. On their way out, MGK put his arm around Megan as they walked away,” the witness said. The scene was captured by several paparazzi who were in the area.

Fox wore a rather casual outfit made up of a blue outfit: a top and biker shorts, as well as a long shirt in the same tone. She combined it with a blue plush hat with pink tints and simple jewelry, while in the shoes she wore white tennis shoes that made her look quite youthful and casual. Her black hair could not be missing from her outfit.

“I talked to my wife before I went on stage tonight.. She said ‘when you’re on stage, you’re where you love to be. Do not think about anything, you do not have to prove anything to anyone. They all came to see you, so just give them a chance,” she Kelly explained as she paused to speak to the audience.

