Highway 39 crash

As per the latest information from ground zero, a fatal crash has happened which involved one semi truck and various passenger vehicles on the highway 39. The crash eventually shut down all lanes in both directions and became the cause of back-up that covered the length of more than 3 miles in both directions Sunday morning, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

I-39/90/94 south is currently closed at US 51 and all lanes are blocked northbound due to the above mentioned crash which happened near Windsor.

WISDOT traffic camera is showing traffic being rerouted and the department suggests the alternate route of southbound lanes take WIS 19 eastbound to US 51 southbound to I-39/90/94 southbound, and the reverse for northbound lanes.

Dane County officials were able to confirm that a semi flipped over the median and two vehicles were involved, but were not able to say if there were any reported injuries.

Dane County officials also confirmed that several additional police units were responding to the scene.

All northbound and southbound lanes will be closed at mile marker 131.4 for an undisclosed amount of time, and one operator for the state patrol said they could remain closed for “a while”. Southbound vehicles are directed to use an alternate route exiting at highway 19.

