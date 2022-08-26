Luton Town 1 Sheffield United 0 – live reports live from Kenilworth Road as Blades make three changes

Sheffield United make the trip to Luton Town this evening knowing they will be able to cement their position in the top spot of the Championship by securing a victory. The three points earned by the Blades will see them finish their Bank Holiday weekend at the top, regardless of the other teams within the league.

The Play-Off semi-finalists have faced a tough start to their season so far, sitting 19th in the table with five points from their first five games. The Hatters, however, did achieve their first victory last weekend, as they came out two-to-one winners against Swansea City

The Blades made it up to the top spot in the table after defeating Blackburn Rovers last weekend, however, manager Paul Heckingbottom is cautious about the threat the Hatters could pose on Kenilworth Road.

Boss Heckingbottom believes Sheffield United’s place in the middle of the league means “nothing” in terms of their game plan, despite admitting that their next opponent Luton Town may take advantage of this as an extra incentive to knock them down.

United will make three changes to the side for the match, including John Fleck (fractured leg), Anel Ahmedhodzic and Reda Khadra being dropped from the team.