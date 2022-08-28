The popular and fans favourite Singer and songwriter Win Butler, whose primary reason of popularity is the fact that he is the frontman of the rock band Arcade Fire, now has himself came under media fire after some women made some sexual misconduct accusations on him. As per the latest reports their are Four women who have accused Butler, out of which three claimed to be fans of the 42-year-old Rock Band member. Meanwhile Butler has been married to another Arcade Fire singer, Regine Chassagne and that too for about 20 years responded to the allegations through a detailed statement issued by him.

In the statement, given to a media house, the musician did not accepted the accusations of sexual misconduct but he did accepted that he had past relationships with all the four accusers at some point of time.

The musician and multi-instrumentalist attributed his infidelity to a period of depression adding that he was self-medicating it with alcohol. The publication reported that all women were between the ages of 18 and 23 when their interactions with Butler took place. The singer was between 36 and 39 at the time. The instances reportedly took place between 2016 and 2020.

Butler admitted to the extramarital relationships in many of his interviews, but insisted that all of the sexual encounters were “consensual.”

“Lily,” who is gender-fluid and uses they/them pronouns, said they met Butler at a Montreal concert in 2015 and struck up a friendship. However, following a Feb. 2015 dinner, Butler allegedly stuck his hands into Lily’s pants without consent; in a response to Pitchfork’s report, Butler claimed he only put his hand on Lily’s inner thigh. Butler and Lily kissed at the end of the night, but “I did not ask for it. I did not reciprocate. It was very short and uncomfortable because it was so bad,” said Lily.

