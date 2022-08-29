One of the last uncontacted tribe’s last remaining member of this Brazilian indigenous tribe has died. This was informed by Brazil’s indigenous protection agency, Funai, last Saturday.

He was the last member of the tribe and thus Known as the “Man of the Hole,” he had lived away from any sort of civilization for more than the past 26 years on the Tanaru indigenous land, which is situated deep inside the Brazilian Amazon in a small province of Rondonia state, according to non-profit organization Survival International.

The name man of the hole was given to him due to his habit of constructing deep holes to hunt animals and to take shelter for himself.

The man had resisted all attempts to be contacted, though authorities continued to monitor him from far away, occasionally leaving out supplies for him.

“No outsider knew this man’s name, or even very much about his tribe — and with his death the genocide of his people is complete,” said Fiona Watson, the group’s research and advocacy director.

“For this was indeed a genocide — the deliberate wiping out of an entire people by cattle ranchers hungry for land and wealth.”

As per the information the man’s body was found lying in a hammock in a hut when Funai officials were on a search on August 23. There were no signs of struggle, violence or the presence of other people in the area.

He died of natural causes, and his body will undergo a forensic examination by the Federal Police, according to Funai.

The last known video of the “Man of the Hole” was released by Funai in 2018, which appeared to show him hacking at a tree with an ax-like tool.

Survival International said his abandoned campsites left clues to his lifestyle — he planted crops including corn and papaya, and made houses of straw and thatch.

Also Read: Arcade Fire’s Win Butler faces accusations of sexual misconduct from multiple women – from sexual assault to unsolicited sexting – Joplin Business Journal