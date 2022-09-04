The Former three-division world champion left boxing for four years as according to him he was not quite ready for that next stage to start yet, and that’s why Mares (31-3-1, 15 KOs) is back from where he left and is all set to face Miguel Flores on the pay-per-view undercard of the high-profile heavyweight showdown between Andy Ruiz Jr. and Luis Ortiz on Sunday night in downtown Los Angeles.

“I’m just coming back for the love,” Mares told The Associated Press. “If I don’t do it now, I’m going to regret it for the rest of my life. I’m 36. I’m so capable. If I were to wait another year, two more years and be like, ‘Man, you should have taken that fight,’ I would never forgive myself for that.”

Miguel Flores understands the commotion and publicity around his better-known foe but he also reminded the fans that he has not taken this fight just to serve as the fighter in the opposite corner but to crush Abner Mares in his comeback fight.

“We’re not taking the role of opponent for Mares’ comeback fight or farewell fight,” Flores. “He’s going to be in for a surprise.”

The fight is the first for Mares (31-3-1, 15KOs) since a points loss to four-division and reigning WBA featherweight titlist Leo Santa Cruz in their June 2018 rematch. The former three-division titlist—who represented Mexico in the 2004 Athens Olympics—was due to challenge then-WBA junior lightweight champ Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis in a bid to win a title in a fourth division but had to bow out of their February 2019 bout after suffering a detached retina in his right eye.

Interestingly, Flores (25-4, 12KOs) lost out on a title opportunity around that same time. The veteran fringe contender from the greater Houston area was due to challenge Santa Cruz on a Fox show, only to suffer an ankle injury forcing his withdrawal. The fight would work its way back around later that November, coming at junior lightweight and with Flores dropping a competitive but clear twelve-round decision.

