Cedar Point has officially announced and confirmed the news of shutting down the Top Thrill Dragster, one of the amusement parks most popular roller coaster ride.

The amusement park made the official announcement on social media Tuesday morning:

After 19 seasons in operation with 18 million riders experiencing the world’s first strata coaster, Top Thrill Dragster, as you know it, is being retired. However, Cedar Point’s legacy of ride innovation continues. Our team is hard at work, creating a new and reimagined ride experience.

The statement further added that they would share more specific information on their upcoming project in the forthcoming near future.

The Top Thrill Dragster has attained this level of popularity due to its feature that it goes from 0 mph to 120 mph and that too in less than 4 seconds. It has been closed since Aug 15, 2021 incident where a part flew off the ride and hit a 44-year-old woman in her head while she was standing in line waiting for some other ride entry. After several inspections, the ride remained closed for the entirety of the 2022 season.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture, which is in charge of ride inspections in Ohio, said an L-shaped bracket dislodged from the side of the ride’s train car. Inspectors also found half the bolts that secured the plate to the train body had dislodged. The bracket, called a flash plate, is used to communicate to the ride’s operating system that the car passed a portion of the track. The part is about the size of a man’s hand.

State investigators say they reviewed thousands of pages of maintenance records, witness reports and laboratory reporting.

The division concluded, “there is insufficient evidence to find the actions or inactions of Cedar Point violated any of the laws or any rules” of the Ohio Revised Code.

The park in the tweet says they are currently creating a “new and reimagined ride experience.”

