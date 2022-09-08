Britain’s longest serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II died at 96 – Joplin Business Journal

Queen Elizabeth II’s closest family and friends all without a single thought travelled to be present for the 96-year-old monarch on Thursday when they received the news that the doctors have placed her under medical supervision, prompting concern from British political and religious leaders. Britain’s longest-serving monarch has been dogged by health problems since last October that have left her struggling to walk and stand.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow,” the Royal Family tweeted on earlier on Thursday.

The European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said during one of her press conferences in the Netherlands on Thursday that her prayers were with Queen Elizabeth II.

“She represents the whole history of Europe that is our common home with our British friends.”

As many as 100 people, braving torrential rain, stood at the gates of the Buckingham Palace as concerns grew over the health of Queen Elizabeth II.

Elizabeth II and History she left behind

Elizabeth was born in Mayfair, London, as the first child of the Duke and Duchess of York (later King George VI and Queen Elizabeth). Her father acceded to the throne in 1936 upon the abdication of his brother, King Edward VIII, making Elizabeth the heir presumptive. She was educated privately at home and began to undertake public duties during the Second World War, serving in the Auxiliary Territorial Service. In November 1947, she married Philip Mountbatten, a former prince of Greece and Denmark, and their marriage lasted 73 years until his death in April 2021. They had four children together: Charles, Prince of Wales; Anne, Princess Royal; Prince Andrew, Duke of York; and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex.

Also Read: Bruce Schwoegler, WBZ-TV weather man for about 33 years, dies at an age of 80 – Joplin Business Journal