J-Novel Club Announces 4 New Light Novels and 3 New Manga At NYC 2022

During the recent Anime NYC held on last Saturday J-Novel club’s panel announced that they have licensed four new light novels and three new manga. The majority of these announcements are going to be a part of the J-Novel club digital catalog, i.e. they will be available on the company’s website and application.

Both of these novels and mangas have their previous chapters already available on the J-Novel club. And if someone has not already watched or read them then even they start from the first chapters and enjoy the new releases further.

List of announced Light Novels and Mangas

Light Novels

Grand Sumo Villainess Enough with This Slow Life! I Was Reincarnated as a High Elf and Now I’m Bored The Disowned Queen’s Consulting Detective Agency I Parry Everything: What Do You Mean I’m the Strongest? I’m Not Even an Adventurer Yet!

Manga

Karate Master Isekai Peddler in Another World: I Can Go Back to My World Whenever I Want! I’m Capped at Level 1?! Thus Begins My Journey to Become the World’s Strongest Badass!

Editor’s Pick from the latest announcement

Each and every announcement by J-Novels always brings a specific flavor to its consumers. And there is no doubt that they are overwhelmed by the experience. But if we have to pick one out from the announced light novels and one from mangas then here are our picks:

Light Novel Pick

I Parry Everything: What Do You Mean I’m the Strongest? I’m Not Even an Adventurer Yet!

During the latest announcement, J-Novel Club’s panels described this light novel by Nabeshiki and Kawaguchi as a story of the character Noor and his dream of becoming an adventurer. This story was first serialized on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in October 2019. After this Earth star entertainment recognized its potential and published the first volume of its print edition in September 2020.

Manga Pick

Peddler in Another World: I Can Go Back to My World Whenever I Want!

This manga is written by Shizuku Akechi and primarily focuses on the character Shiro Amata. If broadly talking about the story it moves ahead when Amata moves into his grandmother’s house. Later in the story, he discovered that his grandmother was a witch from another world and that “another world” has a door in the closet. He also gained the power of “Equivalent exchange” where he can change the currency of this world into the other world and vice versa.

