K K Goswami Expresses Disappointment Over Lack of Good Work Despite Iconic Shows

Shaktimaan best cast, Ssshhhh…Koi Hai Fame K K Goswami Is Heartbroken Because Of Not Having Any Shows, Said “Kabhi Socha Nahi Tha Mere Paas…”

Shaktimaan actor K K Goswami has opened up about not having shows, being heartbroken owing to the same & more

Actor K K Goswami, who rose to fame for his performances in iconic shows like Ssshhhh…Koi Hai, Shaka Laka Boom Boom and Shaktimaan, recently expressed his disappointment over the lack of good work coming his way. Despite his remarkable acting skills, the actor has not been seen in many big-ticket shows in recent years, with his last being Gutur Gu in 2013, and has only been offered smaller and forgettable roles in shows like Trideviyaan (2017).

In a recent conversation with Hindustan Times, Goswami shared his feelings, stating, “It does bother me that despite doing such iconic shows, I do not have work today. Kabhi socha nahi tha ki mere pass shows hi nahi honge. I’m waiting for a good show.” Despite the setbacks, he remains grateful for the work he has received so far and continues to actively pursue new opportunities by keeping in touch with casting directors and makers.

Goswami even had a chance encounter with producer Ekta Kapoor, where he reminded her of his talent and asked for her help in finding work. “I just met Ekta ji, I told her that I do not have any show. I asked her if she knew me and she acknowledged me. She asked one of her managers to take my number,” he shared.

Despite his current circumstances, Goswami remains hopeful and dedicated to his craft. He stated that he used to do one-day, one-shot scenes when he first started, but eventually, people started to take notice of him and his talent. Currently, he is in Varanasi shooting for a Bhojpuri movie opposite Khesari Lal. Fans of Goswami eagerly await his return to the screen and hope to see him in more prominent roles in the future.

