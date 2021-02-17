Hearthstone new expansion reveal set for BlizzCon February 19th 2021. this will be more than just the newest expansion to Hearthstone. It very well may be one of the last expansions to the game using the original concept. Hearthstone the mobile device card-based game inspired by World of Warcraft is receiving an overhaul. Now naturally the game has been expanded over the years with new mechanics being added and old ones abandoned. However, one thing has always remained constant the basic and classic cards set. that will be changing sometime in 2021 as blizzard entertainment sets aside the old in favor of the course set. Many are already wondering how this will change the face of the game.

Hearthstone core set

For years the basis for the game, the foundation upon which it was built has been the classic set and base set. These are two cards’s that provide the foundation for various classes and characters in the game. Every updates and expansion over the last few years for the game have been built around these cards sets. The basic was a free set of cards available once a player had reached a certain level. The classic work cards that could be collected from booster packs. Both sets were intertwined and gave players something to work towards. However, blizzard has begun to feel that the system is a little limited. So they have created the corsets to replace the other two. It will be free for all players to use and will contain a collection of cards from the previous sets. However, it will also include cards that have been removed from basic play and new exciting cards as well. In other words, blizzard has opted to create a new system for the game that provides them more flexibility. As long as it does not destroy the spirit of the game fans will probably enjoy it.

Hearthstone new expansion

Not much is known about the new expansion for Hearthstone except that it’s going to be fully revealed at the 2021 BlizzCon. no other release information has been made available, not even a potential release date. However, based on the most recent teasers some information can be gleaned. For example it is obvious that it is going to be focused on the horde. Most likely given the terrain that was lamentably shown it will be set in the barons. Additionally, it will likely focus on the Quillbore race based on the title including the word quill. Of course, until the actual confirmation this is all conjecture. What is certain is that it looks to be an incredible addition to the Hearthstone cards.