Natalie Morales pays condolences after her father in law passed away

Natalie Morales is a 38 years old American actress that has been in several movies including Wall Street, Pitch Perfect 2, and TV shows like the middle man. She is also going to try her hands at directing the comedy film Plan B for a platform Hulu that is a Disney owned company this year. This will be her debut as a director. She also has upcoming projects as well and one of them is a crime and thriller movie The Little Things that will be released in 2021 that has a star-studded cast such as Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, and Jared Leto. Everything is smooth and sailing in her life but the passing away of her father in law Mr.Rhodes has shocked her. She offered her prayers and tribute to him on her behalf through her social media account.

Natalie Morales lost someone dear

She mentioned Joe Rhodes was a wonderful father and grandfather that passed away on Friday at 79 years of age. She also revealed it’s a sad beginning to the new year for her due to the demise of her father in law. She later on also disclosed how amazing she found him to be and he loved his wife Kay for about 52 years also when his wife was struggling with Alzheimer’s disease for a long time and passed away in 2014. After the passing, away from her mother in law, Kay Rhodes Natalie has been very open about Alzheimer’s disease and in an interview gave some advice to prevent mental illness and told that brain-challenging exercises can be helpful for individuals at a susceptible age group.

Natalie offered her condolences

Natalie furthermore described him as very competitive and was performed great in games like chess and crossword. Although he suffered a few diseases as well but never showed them. She further said she learned a lot from him about passion, love, and personality of oneself and will be missed a lot by her and the entire family and also added he will be in our hearts. She concluded by paying her condolences to her family and close ones that knew Joe Rhodes. It seems like a tough start for Natalie Morales.

