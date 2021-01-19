Fate: the winx club is already facing severe backlash and it hasn’t even aired. at least, not to the general public however critics have already had a chance to watch an episode or two. The general reaction has been one of disappointments, especially from fans who grew up with the original series. The show is based off the Winx club which was an animated television series. the differences between the original show and the live-action reboot that will be carrying in a week are profound. It will be even more of a difference than Sabrina the teenage witch and the chilling adventures of Sabrina.

Fate: the winx club criticisms

Fate: the winx club has been generally been worrying fans of the original series ever since I heard about it. This is due to the fact that it was styled as a dark live-action version of the children’s television cartoon. While Netflix obviously thought that the reasonable success of reboots such as Sabrina in this manner would be successful. However, critics who have managed to piece together various clips or seeing full episodes are not impressed. the biggest complaint that has come from numerous sources is the complete disregard of the original series story. Certain characters were removed for no apparent reason and new ones added. Not to mention, plot points that have been used to explain why the original series will be seen. Additionally, the wonder of advanced technology to complement magic was removed. Also, the unique styles of clothes and magical transformations no longer exist. these are a few of the many criticisms that critics pointed out. Many critics feel that the show while made darker also removed the wonder of magic.

fate: the winx club why?

Fans of the original series have been asking why Netflix is making fate: the winx club. The original reason given was to create a version of the series that would appeal to adult fans. The idea has some merit but so drastically changing the series feels like an attempt to re-create the success of Sabrina. The question then becomes was Sabrina a coincidental success or will fate: the winx club truly follow in its footsteps?