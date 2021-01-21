Former Packers General Manager Ted Thompson died Wednesday night. He was 68

Thompson served as the Packers GM from 2005-17. He took Aaron Rodgers in his first draft at the helm in 2005, and was the architect of the Packers’ last Super Bowl winning team 10 years ago. He also had a 10-year career as a player with the Houston Oilers.

Thompson stepped down as GM on New Years’ Day 2018, and announced in May 2019 that he was suffering from an autonomic disorder, which was the reason for his departure.

Ted Thompson was named Packers GM in 2005. Under his leadership, the Packers made nine playoff appearances and won a Super Bowl.

The Packers have not made an official announcement.