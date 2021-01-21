Godzilla vs Kong Trailer Announced: It’s Going on a Sunday

Longtime fans of both Godzilla and Kong have been waiting for the announcement, and it’s finally here. The next big installment in the kaiju franchise is Godzilla vs Kong (much to the audience’s prediction) and we’ll be seeing the first real trailer drop very soon. The big part about this trailer is that it will likely give us an official release date. Let’s keep fingers crossed and hope there isn’t any more delays!

This movie will follow the Godzilla sequel, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and is set to be coming out sometime this March. For the west, this is the most love and development we’ve seen in the kaiju series for many years. In addition to the anime, we’re getting a big hit of content here, and it’s sure to feel good.

Are they changing who wins in Godzilla vs Kong?

Godzilla vs Kong wasn’t without it’s hitches though. The movie went through several delays. Originally the movies was set to release last year, almost immediately after the movie that really thrust our big lizard into the spotlight again. But because of delays from you-know-what, and all else, the movie has hit some boulders of setbacks. However, despite that, it’s well on it’s way, and fully developed too! That’s more than we can say about some other initially developed products.

It was hinted at that “one would fall” concerning the movie. While that may seem obvious, ESPECIALLY if you’ve seen the movie this movie was based on, some fans did have the theory that the production team would turn things around for this remake. Or rather, that it wouldn’t be a one to one remake at all. All we know right now is: one of them is going to lose, and I have my money on the lizard.

Here’s the official synopsis, if you didn’t know already. Which I would be surprised if you came here and didn’t. But here.

“In a time when monsters walk the Earth, humanity’s fight for its future sets Godzilla and Kong on a collision course that will see the two most powerful forces of nature on the planet collide in a spectacular battle for the ages. As Monarch embarks on a perilous mission into uncharted terrain and unearths clues to the Titans’ origins, a human conspiracy threatens to wipe the creatures, both good and bad, from the face of the earth forever.”

Either way, it’s worth getting excited about.

Let us know in the comments, your thoughts. Think the script will be changed? Think that they’ll really bend some facts to get the sides more even? We’ll be seeing soon, that’s for sure.