Mandalorian Season 3 to Air Soon According to Jon Favreau

The Mandalorian is one of the top grossing shows to hit any streaming service as of last year. This extension of the Star Wars universe has enraptured many fans of the series, brand new or veteran, over the course of its captivating run time. With cinematic levels of detail, animation, and hearty writing, The Mandalorian quickly became a cult classic to be praised well beyond its time. It even got noticed among some higher circles in other media, being placed right in the infamous gaming battle royale title Fortnite. Additionally, the show is also the first live action shows to appear out of the Star Wars franchise ever since the Disney acquisition. With all this to back the show up, it’s no wonder that fans are downright ravenous for any news concerning the show to get announced.

When will the third season of the Mandalorian come out?

The Mandalorian Season 3 release date will likely not be this year, but rather in 2021. The creator and showrunner of the popular show, Jon Favreau eventually admitted that there are correlations between The Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian Season 3. They fit with each other, and the release date of each will coincide with the other. This other show, The Book of Boba Fett, is currently still under production. However, we do know a release date for that one: December 2021.

So what does this mean for fans? It means that because the show that is so heavily tied to Mandalorian is coming out late this year, the third season can only come a few months before or a few months after. So that could mean it could be released as early as late summer 2021. This would also make it so that we’d be hearing rumors, leaks, and teasers as soon as a few months from now.

However, it is more than likely that we will be seeing Mandalorian season 3 a few months after the next show releases. This is all due to one thing: quality control. This show has set an enormously high bar, and the last thing it wants to do on its third season, especially with the way that 2022 will go for Marvel, is to mess that up. So it is likely that we’re going to be seeing some show release dates coming up soon, but not the actual release date. Only time is going to tell us anything for sure.