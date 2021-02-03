Wed. Feb 3rd, 2021
News

DogeCoin Shares Sold in the Millions: Almost 50 Million Shares Sold in Under 5 Minutes, $1 Predicted By Weeks End

ByJessica Kamphouse

Feb 3, 2021
DogeCoin

Once thought of, and likely thought up, as a joke currency, DogeCoin is now racking in some serious business. It began flying high in the cryptocurrency market after Reddit and similar sites encouraged the mass media to look into digital currency. As of now, it’s even entered in the Top 10 Cryptocurrencies by total market capitalization, and was ranked ninth this past Friday.

What is DogeCoin?

DogeCoin

A new insight has recently claimed that around 60 million DogeCoin shares were bought in just under five minutes. After the popular Reddit forum, r/wallstreetbets shook Wall Street with the Game Stop squeeze, other popular subreddits began joining in on the fun.

The users of the subreddits behind DogeCoin even claimed they wanted to take it to GameStop’s value, and even beyond. It skyrocketed almost instantly, hitting 800% in just a little over 24 hours. It reached a high of $0.0779. Experts say that this currency will rise to $1 within this coming week.

The forum behind it all is still encouraging users to keep pushing to help the cryptocurrency reach a dollar value. With 60 million shares bought in just five minutes, the market capitalization reached nearly $9 billion. As of now, DogeCoin might trade between 2 to 4 dollars by the end of the year 2021. Right now, digital currency continues to attract worldwide attention from many marketers that are trying to make it big. Those on the internet are moreso intrigued. It’s a remote, and by remote I mean fully remote, type of currency to invest in. Additionally, it helps that this currency is based on an overdone meme. Doge, the dog you’ve likely seen on the internet once or twice, is the famous dog that many memes have been based around from time to time on the internet.

Only time will tell if this meme, or this currency, stands up to it or fizzles out.

By Jessica Kamphouse

Related Post

Gaming News

Pokémon Go 2021 Community Day Revealed as Machop: January Updates Inbound

Feb 3, 2021 Jessica Kamphouse
News

Corpse husband calls out Spotify for not promoting his music and now he’s viral.

Feb 3, 2021 David SCHUCHARDT
News

Attack on Titan season 4 is under new management with studio Mappa, can they match the expectation?

Feb 3, 2021 David SCHUCHARDT

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You missed

News

DogeCoin Shares Sold in the Millions: Almost 50 Million Shares Sold in Under 5 Minutes, $1 Predicted By Weeks End

Feb 3, 2021 Jessica Kamphouse
Gaming News

Pokémon Go 2021 Community Day Revealed as Machop: January Updates Inbound

Feb 3, 2021 Jessica Kamphouse
News

Corpse husband calls out Spotify for not promoting his music and now he’s viral.

Feb 3, 2021 David SCHUCHARDT
News

Attack on Titan season 4 is under new management with studio Mappa, can they match the expectation?

Feb 3, 2021 David SCHUCHARDT