The handmaidens tail season 4, fans want to know how long they will have to wait. This is a perfectly reasonable question given the fact that the series has experienced a massive delay. That delay having force caused by the coronavirus. While numerous shows have experienced the same issue they’re not all getting back on track time. In most cases shows that were already in the middle of production have returned to normal-ish schedules. However, shows that were just in the beginning of preparation stage for filming have not. In fact, most of these have not yet begun filming for their new seasons. Unfortunately, handmaidens tail falls into this category.

the handmaidens tail season 4 What to expect

the handmaidens tail season 4 is very little information available at this time for a potential plot. Of course, the story is based on a book by the same name. The series as far as dystopian future narratives go is quite impressive in a terrifying way. though, at the same time the heroine’s journey and triumphs tell a very important story. That with determination, planning, and adaptability many things are possible. of course, that doesn’t necessarily mean that all of the elements from the book will be in the TV show. In fact it almost guarantees changes and additions to the TV show that were not. The most obvious plot point that will need to be addressed early on in season 4 is the heroine fate. Given that she was injured attempting to complete a mission and her fate was not revealed. the likelihood of her death seems remote and most likely her story will contain. The exact nature will take in season or however is anyone’s guess at this point.

Release date and more

Unfortunately, Hulu has not yet confirmed official launch date for season four. The best answer that anyone is able to find is that they plan to release it sometime in 2021. as soon as filming begins they will provide a more precise release date. In the meantime, fans can at the moment be quite joyful that there will be another season after 4. specifically, Hulu has confirmed that there will be a season 5 for the series. This means the series is so popular that it will run quite some time.