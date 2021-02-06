All you need to know about Final fantasy 14, New Expansion “Endwalker” and its features

The new expansion of final fantasy 14:

On Friday, New expansion of Final fantasy 14 revealed, called Endwalker. This new expansion will be coming in fall 2021. Find out all you need to know about this newly added expansion and its new features.

After, 3 major expansions:

Heavensward (2015)

Stormworld (2017)

Shadowbringers (2019)

Now Endwalker (2021) added to Final Fantasy 14. And director Naoki Yoshida promised that there is more to it. Along with Endwalker, its patch and new jobs in Final Fantasy 14 has also been announced.

Seems like it is really a great fan event for final fantasy players.

Why it is called “Endwalker”?

If you are a final fantasy veteran by now you should know that expansions are usually named as per their features. Endwalker expansion comes with galaxies, dinosaur, and most importantly is the moon. So the name suggests it all.

Presenting the FINAL FANTASY XIV: Endwalker teaser trailer! Watch the trailer in high resolution on YouTube!

🌐https://t.co/lSJgT7DYQU pic.twitter.com/5AfUt22ZFE — FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) February 6, 2021

Watch HD trailer.

Features of Endwalker :

Players can have an upgraded version with this new expansion in ps5. Final Fantasy will be coming with not only new expansion but with new alliances and enemies.

Along with this primary weapon, the upgrade is also on the list. You can play Final fantasy 14 Endwalker expansion in the 6.0 patch.

After all these updates 2 new jobs are also added, sage having healing superpowers and another one is yet to be announced on May 15th.

Apart from all these upgrades, the graphics of the game as shown in the trailer are just out of the world. And eye-soothing moon and galaxies can definitely lure the players to play this game.

Stay tuned with us for more updates on the newly added expansion Endwalker and final fantasy 14.