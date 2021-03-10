M.O.D.O.K. is coming to Hulu next month; what can we expect from this comedy villain story? Fans of the Marvel comics have been wondering for a long time if M.O.D.O.K. will get his own show. The answer was yes as the streaming company Hulu announced in 2019. The series will follow one of the most well-known villains from the Marvel comic universe. Of course, many fans are wondering will be a serious tie into marble cinematic universe? They are also wondering what we can expect from this series. These are all valid questions, especially considering that this particular character is almost as well known as the red skull. Which means, fans will be interested in every facet of the show at least for the first episode.

M.O.D.O.K.

is a fictional character from the Marvel comic universe. He was created by the organization known as aim. The characters result of biological mutation experience to create and to create a mechanized organism designed only to kill. The result was a individual with incredible mental abilities and a deformed head. The character took over the organization and then became a major adversary to notable heroes from the comics.

All we know about the show

well major plot details or the synopsis for most of the episodes aren’t available we do know a few things about the show. Such as, the fact that the show is not live-action rather a stop motion animated series. Additionally, it has been revealed by hulu that all 10 episodes of the series will be available at the same time. In other words, they will not be releasing one episode every week but rather in one go, just like Netflix. Additionally, from the description of the show provided by the producers we know that M.O.D.O.K. will have all of his normal powers and strengths. However, the series is going to focus on the characters frustrations after years of failing to conquer the earth. This will be shown by the fact that he is no longer a leader of aim and dealing with family issues. This is why the series is being marketed as a super villain dark comedy.

MCU?

unfortunately, it seems that M.O.D.O.K. is not going to be part of the MCU. There are several reasons for this assessment. First, every single series upcoming series that is connected to the MCU has been identified as such. Additionally, every single one of the series is streaming on Disney plus. Also, those series also are all live-action. That being said, given the reality bending nature you coming series it’s possible that there will be a crossover. Unfortunately, we won’t know for certain until the series actually releases on May 21, 2021.