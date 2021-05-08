Former US First Lady Michelle Obama Attacked By Right Wing Twitter – Here Is What Happened

After former First Lady, Michelle Obama spoke approximately the upward push of racially charged activities that have come about over the last few years in an upcoming interview, many on right-wing Twitter are lashing out.

While Mrs. Obama expressed that the decision changed into certainly a pleasant bring about the call of justice, she recommended that there are nevertheless hurdles in advance because it pertains to race members of the family and policing on this country.

“We understand that at the same time as we’re all respiration a sigh of alleviation over the decision, there are nevertheless paintings to be performed. And so we, we can’t form of say, ‘Great. That happened. Let’s pass on,” Obama stated to host Gayle King. “I understand that human beings withinside the Black network don’t sense that manner due to the fact lots of us nevertheless stay in worry.”

When referencing her daughters, the Former First Lady added, “Every time they get in an automobile through themselves, I fear approximately what assumption is being made through anyone who doesn’t understand the whole lot approximately them. The truth that they may be suitable college students and well-mannered girls. But perhaps they’re playin’ their tune a bit loud. Maybe anyone sees the again in their head and makes an assumption. The harmless act of having a license places worry in our hearts.”

Michelle Obama to CBS: "All those Black Lives Matters kids, they'd rather not have to worry about this. They're takin' to the streets because they have to. They're tryin' to have people understand that we're real folks. And the fear that many have of so many of us is irrational." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 8, 2021

Michelle Obama is the most racist person in America. — First Words (@unscriptedmike) May 8, 2021

Michelle Obama says she worries about her Secret Service-protected daughters every time they get in a car because of racism. What about those worried about their police officer son every time they drive through LA's Watts or Chicago's south side due to racism? — Steve (@oldguy_steve) May 8, 2021

Michelle Obama is worried about her daughters safety every time they get into a car due to racism. Really??? They have the secret service following them everywhere they go. I would be more afraid for my kids if I were a single mom living on the Southside of Chicago! — Miles Commodore (@miles_commodore) May 8, 2021

