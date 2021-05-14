Fri. May 14th, 2021
Oculus Quest 2 Might Get Some Popular Android Apps And You Might Be Able To Join Zoom Meetings Or Watch TikTok In VR

ByAbahy Singh

May 14, 2021

Oculus Quest 2 is a virtual reality (VR) headset created by Oculus, a brand of Facebook. The Quest 2 is capable of running as both a standalone headset with an internal, Android-based operating system, and with Oculus-compatible VR software running on a desktop computer when connected over USB or Wi-Fi.

Now a selection of android apps can be seen under the preview apps section of the Oculus store. These apps include Zoom, TikTok, Spotify, Snap, Among Us, Calm, and LinkedIn, indicating that Facebook might be planning to bring these apps into the VR headset.

Facebook didn’t hesitate to introduce new features after release like the recent adoption of 120Hz visuals, which initially were limited to 90 Hx out of the box. So, adding support for Android apps wouldn’t be a difficult task for Facebook. The fact that Quest 2 does run on a custom version of android and apps can be sideloaded, it would be a walk in the park for Facebook to introduce these new apps.

The Quest platform has an impressive game lineup. Highlights include the famous game Beat Saber, Superhot VR, Vader Immortal, Pistol Whip, and Tetris Effect. The Quest 2 also allows users to play multiplayer in virtual spaces with friends. Users can also connect their Quest to a VR-ready PC and play an even larger range of VR titles including Half-Life: Alyx, Star Wars Squadrons, and Fallout 4 VR.

The Oculus Quest 2 uses a Snapdragon XR2 chip paired with 6GB of RAM. This means the Oculus Quest 2 runs a lot smoother than the older version of the VR headset and has snappy menu navigation. It has a claimed battery life of up to 2 to 3 hours.

Quest 2  doesn’t require users to set up any external sensors or cameras. The only twist is you need an active Facebook account in order to use this headset. According to Oculus’s latest policies, all-new Oculus users will have to log in via Facebook. Existing users have until the start of 2023 to merge their Oculus and Facebook accounts.

Quest 2 uses Oculus’ Guardian system, which lets you sketch out a playspace with your Oculus Touch controllers to avoid bumping into walls and furniture. The Oculus Quest 2’s Passthrough+ mode is designed to reduce the depth disparity found in other passthrough cameras. The headset will automatically switch to Passthrough mode if you leave your Guardian boundary, allowing you to instantly see any surroundings you might come into contact with.
Along with 120Hz visual support, Oculus introduced Air Link. Using Air Link users can connect to their computer wirelessly. Air Link is currently in beta mode, however, it can be accessed via the Oculus PC app and used to stream games without needing the optional Oculus Link cable.

Currently, users can sideload Android apps but adding these Android apps to the Oculus Store would definitely make them more accessible for the users and increase the usability of this headset. Now, it’s time to see if Facebook is really planning to go through with this or it is simply testing the feature.

