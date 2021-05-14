Facebook didn’t hesitate to introduce new features after release like the recent adoption of 120Hz visuals, which initially were limited to 90 Hx out of the box. So, adding support for Android apps wouldn’t be a difficult task for Facebook. The fact that Quest 2 does run on a custom version of android and apps can be sideloaded, it would be a walk in the park for Facebook to introduce these new apps.

The Quest platform has an impressive game lineup. Highlights include the famous game Beat Saber, Superhot VR, Vader Immortal, Pistol Whip, and Tetris Effect. The Quest 2 also allows users to play multiplayer in virtual spaces with friends. Users can also connect their Quest to a VR-ready PC and play an even larger range of VR titles including Half-Life: Alyx, Star Wars Squadrons, and Fallout 4 VR.

The Oculus Quest 2 uses a Snapdragon XR2 chip paired with 6GB of RAM. This means the Oculus Quest 2 runs a lot smoother than the older version of the VR headset and has snappy menu navigation. It has a claimed battery life of up to 2 to 3 hours.

Quest 2 doesn’t require users to set up any external sensors or cameras. The only twist is you need an active Facebook account in order to use this headset. According to Oculus’s latest policies, all-new Oculus users will have to log in via Facebook. Existing users have until the start of 2023 to merge their Oculus and Facebook accounts.