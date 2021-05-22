Apple Confirmed That Homepods Will Gain Support For Its Lossless Audio Through Software Updates

HomePod for Apple Music will provide lossless audio support in future software updates.

If you are worried, you need to be patient with future software updates. If you want to know what is “lossless audio” or “lossless sound”, it can compress and extract song tracks without affecting the integrity of the original recording. This makes the song sound exactly like the singer recorded it. For Apple Music, the iPhone manufacturer plans to stream audio files in its own ALAC (Apple Lossless Audio Codec) format.

The biggest update to the Apple Music streaming service was announced today, which will add lossless audio to 75 million songs and support spatial audio in Dolby Atmos. These new features will be available to all Apple Music subscribers in June and will become part of existing Apple Music subscriptions at no additional cost. Apple will use ALAC (Apple Lossless Audio Codec) to achieve HD, and users can also choose lossless audio among three quality standards. According to Apple, thousands of tracks will be compatible with Spatial Audio at launch, and more tracks will be added regularly. Apple announced on Monday, May 17, that “From Next month, Apple Music subscribers will receive free Dolby Atmos (Dolby Atmos) supported lossless audio streaming and surround sound.”For owners of Apple AirPods wireless headphones, Apple AirPods Max headphones, and Apple HomePod or HomePod Mini smart speakers, these innovations are good news.

Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats, said:

“Apple Music has made the most progress in sound quality. Listening to music in Dolby Atmos is like magic. Music. Everything from around you sounds great. “

From next month, Apple, Apple Music users will provide the standard lossless level “Apple Music” with audio up to 48 kHz and “Hi-Res Lossless” audio range from 48 to 192 kHz. Hello. Res Lossless requires external hardware, such as a USB D/A converter. However, the bad news is not surprising.

The worst part is that Apple has confirmed that neither its AirPods nor HomePod support lossless audio on Apple Music, including AirPods, AirPods Pro, AirPods Max, HomePod, and HomePod mini.

To make matters worse, future software updates may not solve this problem. AppleMusic lossless and Dolby Atmos will be available in June, and there will be more than 20 million lossless audio compatible soundtracks and thousands of Dolby Atmos compatible soundtracks. With the built-in speakers on iPhone, iPad, and Mac models, you can play music with Spatial Audio that supports Dolby Atmos. It is not clear whether these devices will provide native support for lossless audio streaming in the future.

